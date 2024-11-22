16:33
USD 86.50
EUR 91.18
RUB 0.86
English

Detention of blogger Adyl Akzhol uulu extended again

Detention of former deputy head of NTRK Adyl Akzhol uulu was extended again. The decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, which granted the corresponding petition of the investigators.

He will be under arrest until December 31, 2024.

Earlier, the case against blogger Adyl Akzhol uulu was reclassified. He was charged under the article «Calls for active disobedience to the legal demands of government officials and mass riots, as well as violence against citizens» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Based on the results of the examination, the charges were not confirmed. The case was reclassified into Article 186 «Violation of privacy», paragraph 2 «Illegal use or dissemination of personal or family secrets in a work, when speaking in the media or other public speech» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Recall, Adyl Akzhol uulu was detained in early August and placed in a pretrial detention center until October 4, then the term of detention was extended.

Another criminal case was opened against the blogger later. The police reported that on July 22, an entrepreneur filed a complaint with the Department of the State Committee for National Security for the city of Osh and Osh region. He stated that Adyl Akzhol uulu extorted a large sum from him for deleting a video related to his company from the blogger’s YouTube channel. The Uzgen District Department of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security began pre-trial proceedings. Based on the results of several examinations, law enforcement officers opened a criminal case under the article «Extortion» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/311965/
views: 116
Print
Related
Security services detain former MP Kanat Isaev
Man suspected of beating his disabled son and wife
One of leaders of Seventh-day Adventist Church detained in Bishkek
Woman beaten to death in Bishkek, suspect detained
Crime group member plans assassination attempt on SCNS management
Сrime group member nicknamed Kazak detained in Cairo and brought to Osh
Social Democrats party leader, party members placed in pretrial detention center
Social Democrats party leader Temirlan Sultanbekov placed in detention center
Tashiev comments on detention of members of Social Democrats party
Group of people planning coup on election day detained in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match
СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change
Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations
USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform
22 November, Friday
16:14
Earthquake registered in Batken and Talas regions Earthquake registered in Batken and Talas regions
16:08
Security services detain former MP Kanat Isaev
15:24
Kyrgyzstan eliminates double taxation with Azerbaijan
15:19
Detention of blogger Adyl Akzhol uulu extended again
14:41
Man suspected of beating his disabled son and wife