Detention of blogger Adyl Akzhol uulu extended again

Detention of former deputy head of NTRK Adyl Akzhol uulu was extended again. The decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, which granted the corresponding petition of the investigators.

He will be under arrest until December 31, 2024.

Earlier, the case against blogger Adyl Akzhol uulu was reclassified. He was charged under the article «Calls for active disobedience to the legal demands of government officials and mass riots, as well as violence against citizens» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Based on the results of the examination, the charges were not confirmed. The case was reclassified into Article 186 «Violation of privacy», paragraph 2 «Illegal use or dissemination of personal or family secrets in a work, when speaking in the media or other public speech» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Recall, Adyl Akzhol uulu was detained in early August and placed in a pretrial detention center until October 4, then the term of detention was extended.

Another criminal case was opened against the blogger later. The police reported that on July 22, an entrepreneur filed a complaint with the Department of the State Committee for National Security for the city of Osh and Osh region. He stated that Adyl Akzhol uulu extorted a large sum from him for deleting a video related to his company from the blogger’s YouTube channel. The Uzgen District Department of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security began pre-trial proceedings. Based on the results of several examinations, law enforcement officers opened a criminal case under the article «Extortion» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.