A suspect in inciting inter-regional hostility was arrested in Bishkek. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district of the capital reported.

Related news Blogger Sydyman to be held accountable for inciting inter-regional hatred

Investigation Service of the Internal Affairs Department identified a suspect — 23-year-old S.E. — during the pre-trial proceedings under the Article «Incitement of racial, ethnic, national, religious or inter-regional hostility (hatred)» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The suspect was arrested and placed in the detention center. The investigation is ongoing as part of the pre-trial proceedings,» the police department added.