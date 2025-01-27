14:55
USD 87.45
EUR 91.77
RUB 0.88
English

Another blogger detained in Jalal-Abad for extortion

A local blogger was detained in Jalal-Abad on suspicion of extortion from entrepreneurs. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The woman, having accused the entrepreneur of illegally collecting rent from traders at one of the markets in Suzak district, blackmailed her threatening with a «journalistic investigation» and repeatedly received large sums of money. The SCNS notes that the blogger is a close friend of another previously detained blogger, Aika Musayeva, who was recently detained by the security services for a similar crime.

The woman’s involvement in other crimes is being established, in connection with which the Main Directorate of the SCNS for Jalal-Abad region asks citizens who have suffered from the actions of the detainee to contact the duty shift service at 0372256049.
link: https://24.kg/english/318032/
views: 120
Print
Related
Man detained for sponsoring organized crime group and rape
Ex-head of Kyrgyzindustriya and his deputy remanded in custody until March 24
Suspect in attempted murder detained in Chui region
Former President of Kyrgyzindustriya and his deputy detained
Kyrgyzstani wanted for 10 years detained in Russia
Son of judge of Sokuluk District Court detained by SCNS
Foreigner detained in Osh for publishing extremist propaganda online
Tax Service inspector detained while taking bribe of 500,000 soms
Blogger extorted money from businessmen in Jalal-Abad
Man stabs his drinking companion in chest in Zhaiyl district
Popular
Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries
Umrah 2025: Pilgrims have to be vaccinated against meningitis Umrah 2025: Pilgrims have to be vaccinated against meningitis
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Kyrgyzstan Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Kyrgyzstan
Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor
27 January, Monday
14:13
Another blogger detained in Jalal-Abad for extortion Another blogger detained in Jalal-Abad for extortion
12:34
Checkpoints on Kyrgyzstan-China border to be temporarily closed
12:26
Pakistanis illegally bring compatriots to Kyrgyzstan using fake passports
12:07
Man detained for sponsoring organized crime group and rape
11:45
Tashiev treats Kyrgyzstan's youth football team to chuchuk in Barcelona