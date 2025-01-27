Another blogger detained in Jalal-Abad for extortion

A local blogger was detained in Jalal-Abad on suspicion of extortion from entrepreneurs. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The woman, having accused the entrepreneur of illegally collecting rent from traders at one of the markets in Suzak district, blackmailed her threatening with a «journalistic investigation» and repeatedly received large sums of money. The SCNS notes that the blogger is a close friend of another previously detained blogger, Aika Musayeva, who was recently detained by the security services for a similar crime.

The woman’s involvement in other crimes is being established, in connection with which the Main Directorate of the SCNS for Jalal-Abad region asks citizens who have suffered from the actions of the detainee to contact the duty shift service at 0372256049.