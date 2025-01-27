Another blogger detained in Jalal-Abad for extortion

A local blogger was detained in Jalal-Abad on suspicion of extortion from entrepreneurs. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.
previously detained blogger, Aika Musayeva, who was recently detained by the security services for a similar crime.
The woman’s involvement in other crimes is being established, in connection with which the Main Directorate of the SCNS for Jalal-Abad region asks citizens who have suffered from the actions of the detainee to contact the duty shift service at 0372256049.