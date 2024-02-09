13:50
USD 89.43
EUR 96.39
RUB 0.98
English

Blogger Batmakan Zholboldueva suspected of extortion

Blogger Batmakan Zholboldueva is suspected of extortion. She was detained and placed in a pre-trial detention center in the framework of the criminal case. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The suspect reportedly came to one of the catering outlets in Jalal-Abad. The blogger filmed a video about non-compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements.

«After that, having collected information about an employee of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Department, supervising the sphere of public catering, published on her Facebook account previously filmed video material, where she pointed out «protection» of the catering outlet. The blogger demanded a monetary reward of 25,000 soms from the worker of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Department for the removal of the video,» the statement says.

According to the security services, she was detained by the SCNS officers while taking the money.

Batmakan Zholboldueva was previously accused of involvement in the death of journalist from Batken Arzygul Galymbetova.
link: https://24.kg/english/286354/
views: 58
Print
Related
Suspect in extortion of 1 million soms caught red-handed
Up to $10,000 extorted from entrepreneurs on Kara-Suu market, director detained
Court terminates consideration of case against blogger Ulukbek Karybek uulu
Architect of Lenin district of Bishkek detained
Three Kyrgyzstanis kidnap man in St. Petersburg and extort money
Organized crime group member detained in Osh city for extortion
Head of State Tax Service for Bazar-Korgon district detained for extortion
Blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov remanded in custody
Human Rights Watch calls for release of blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov
Head of State Tax Service department detained with bribe
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council
9 February, Friday
13:35
Blogger Batmakan Zholboldueva suspected of extortion Blogger Batmakan Zholboldueva suspected of extortion
13:25
More than 200 illegal buildings detected throughout Kyrgyzstan
13:19
Suspect in extortion of 1 million soms caught red-handed
11:54
Bishkek City Hall buys ten tow trucks
11:42
Three doctors detained in Issyk-Kul region