Blogger Batmakan Zholboldueva suspected of extortion

Blogger Batmakan Zholboldueva is suspected of extortion. She was detained and placed in a pre-trial detention center in the framework of the criminal case. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The suspect reportedly came to one of the catering outlets in Jalal-Abad. The blogger filmed a video about non-compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements.

«After that, having collected information about an employee of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Department, supervising the sphere of public catering, published on her Facebook account previously filmed video material, where she pointed out «protection» of the catering outlet. The blogger demanded a monetary reward of 25,000 soms from the worker of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Department for the removal of the video,» the statement says.

According to the security services, she was detained by the SCNS officers while taking the money.

Batmakan Zholboldueva was previously accused of involvement in the death of journalist from Batken Arzygul Galymbetova.