Blogger extorted money from businessmen in Jalal-Abad

A well-known blogger, Aika Musayeva, and the speaker of Suzak rural council have been detained in the city of Jalal-Abad, the press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reports. According to the state committee, Aika Musayeva acted in Suzak and Nooken districts of Jalal-Abad region. The detention took place on January 16.

The State Committee for National Security received complaints and statements against the blogger that she extorted money from businessmen and wealthy people, intimidating and blackmailing them with negative photos and videos published on social media. At the moment, the investigators have detected two cases of extortion. She received 120,000 and 80,000 soms.

«In some cases, Aika Musayeva, in collusion with interested parties and having previously agreed on her share, provided services on the return of monetary debts, while hiding behind her existing connections in the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic. This criminal activity of Aika Musaeva was carried out in collusion with the speaker of Suzak rural council, who was also detained,» the statement says.

The security services ask possible victims at the hands of blogger Aika Musayeva to contact the Main Department of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic for Jalal-Abad region or call 0995012210, 0372256049.
