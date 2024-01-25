17:48
USD 89.32
EUR 97.09
RUB 1.01
English

Court terminates consideration of case against blogger Ulukbek Karybek uulu

Osh City Court stopped consideration of the criminal case against blogger Ulukbek Karybek uulu. The press service of the court confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made due to the fact that during the proceedings the prosecutor refused to support the charge.

Recall, the blogger was detained in July 2023. He was accused of hooliganism. The statement was written by employees of the Osh Interregional Combined Clinical Hospital. Earlier it was reported that on July 7, Ulukbek Karybek uulu accompanied by two men came to the maternity ward of the hospital. «They violated the order, broke into the receiving block of the hospital and began to show aggressive behavior, threatening and pressuring the medical staff,» the medical institution reported.

The staff repeatedly asked the blogger and his companions not to enter the ward, not to interfere with the provision of assistance to pregnant women and women in labor, saying that they were ready to answer all questions on the territory of the hospital so as not to violate the infection control regime. But Ulukbek Karybek uulu did not agree to such a proposal, delayed the examination of patients and recorded them on a video camera, including pregnant women.

The hospital added that the blogger broke the service entrance door of the intensive care unit, got inside in street clothes and shoes and obstructed the work of medical staff, as well as caused material damage to the property of the maternity ward of the hospital.
link: https://24.kg/english/285085/
views: 125
Print
Related
More than 700 criminal cases initiated against management of Ihsan company
SCNS opens case against businessman Imamidin Tashov
Deputies approve bringing Emil Zhamgyrchiev to criminal responsibility
Parliament creates commission on criminal case against deputy Emil Zhamgyrchiev
Blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov remanded in custody
Human Rights Watch calls for release of blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov
Criminal cases opened against four employees of Penitentiary Service
Blogger Pasha Globus launches flash mob against changing flag of Kyrgyzstan
Case against Yrys Zhekshenaliev: Court acquits blogger
Blogger detained for posts about events in the Middle East
Popular
Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed
Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan
Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
25 January, Thursday
17:10
Armenia plans to have military attaché in Kyrgyzstan Armenia plans to have military attaché in Kyrgyzstan
17:02
Court terminates consideration of case against blogger Ulukbek Karybek uulu
16:48
Transactions for 29 billion soms carried out on Kyrgyz Stock Exchange in 2023
16:24
Another earthquake with magnitude 4 occurs in Kyrgyzstan
15:30
11 new cold rooms to help improve storage of vaccines in Kyrgyzstan