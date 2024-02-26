Blogger Batmakan Zholboldueva placed under house arrest

Preventive measure for a blogger Batmakan Zholboldueva, suspected of extortion, has been changed. The press service of the Jalal-Abad Regional Court informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the blogger will be under house arrest until March 26.

Batmakan Zholboldueva was detained by the State Committee for National Security officers while receiving money and placed in a pre-trial detention center.

Batmakan Zholboldueva was accused in 2022 of involvement in the death of a journalist from Batken Arzygul Galymbetova. In May 2023, the Batken Regional Court fully acquitted her of two counts related to the death of Arzygul Galymbetova. The court also lifted the ban on blogging. As for falsification of documents, the court sentenced Batmakan Zholboldueva to probation supervision for one year.