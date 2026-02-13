Blogger detained in Bishkek for distributing negative videos

Officers from the Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek, while monitoring the internet space, discovered an account on Facebook named «Zholdosh Syrgakov» that was distributing negative videos. The department’s press service reported.

Given the social media platform’s wide audience, these materials could have damaged the reputation of senior government officials in the Kyrgyz Republic.

This incident was registered, after which a pre-trial investigation was launched. It was established that the account owner is Zh.S., 43.

During the procedural measures, he did not comply with the lawful demands of police officers and used obscene language toward them.

Following the investigation, the materials regarding Zh.S. were transferred to the public security service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district. A report was filed against him under Article 126 of the Code of Offenses (Petty hooliganism). He was placed in a temporary detention facility.