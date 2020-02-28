Coronavirus threat: Health Ministry urges to avoid public places

Republican emergency response center on prevention of penetration and further spread of coronavirus infection in the country recommends Kyrgyzstanis to avoid crowded places. The Government reported, where the next meeting of the center was held.

Officials stress: there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the republic. All checkpoints on the state border of the Kyrgyz Republic continue to work under no timeline.

Participants of the meeting once again noted that everyone, who comes from countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation, must undergo a thorough examination, be quarantined in the observation zone and only after that enter the country since the end of January 2020.

It was previously reported that Kyrgyzstan introduced quarantine for citizens arriving from Iran, South Korea, and Japan.

Members of the center urged citizens to trust only official messages, and not speculations sent out on social media.

In addition, citizens are urged to avoid crowded places as much as possible, to limit holding of events with participation of a large number of invited people and to strictly observe personal hygiene rules, and to conduct awareness-raising work among children.

Following the meeting, the State Antimonopoly Regulation Agency was instructed to continue work on monitoring the prices of medicines and medical devices, as well as basic foodstuffs, in order to prevent an unreasonable increase in their prices.

The Ministry of Education and Science has been instructed to continue awareness-raising work among students of schools, colleges and universities about the coronavirus and the rules of personal hygiene not to get infected.