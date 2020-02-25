Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy

Kyrgyzstan has introduced quarantine for people arriving from Iran, South Korea, Italy, and Japan. The Director of the Department of Disease Prevention and Expertise at the Ministry of Health Ryspek Sydygaliev told.

All persons arriving from Japan, South Korea and Iran (the list will be supplemented depending on the epidemiological situation in the world), as well as persons arriving from the People’s Republic of China, will be quarantined in specialized premises for 14 days.

According to the republican emergency response center for prevention of penetration and further spread of coronavirus infection in the country, there are 143 people in hospitals, and 391 people are under medical supervision at the place of their residence. All checkpoints on the state border of the Kyrgyz Republic continue to work under no timeline.

As of today, the total number of people infected with the coronavirus has reached 80,146 people. During the day, the figure grew by 989 people. At least 2,699 people died from the virus, and 27,563 recovered.

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.