Sooronbai Jeenbekov discusses security issues with Dmitry Medvedev

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev as part of a working visit to Moscow yesterday. Press service of the Presidential Administration reported.

The parties reportedly exchanged views on pressing issues on the joint agenda, including regional security, the fight against extremism and terrorism.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the importance of taking joint measures to counter modern challenges and threats, expressed readiness to continue active cooperation with the Russian side in all areas.

Dmitry Medvedev stressed a high level of bilateral partnership and added that he was ready to contribute to further strengthening of Kyrgyz-Russian relations.
