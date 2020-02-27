Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Umrah pilgrimage

Saudi Arabia authorities announced a temporary suspension of entry of pilgrims into the country, who come for Umrah (small pilgrimage) to Mecca and to visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina. RIA Novosti reports.

According to a statement by the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry, entry of citizens of those countries, where coronavirus is currently spread, with tourist visas has also been suspended.

Earlier, the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported that 6,110 pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan would go to Mecca this year. The quota for the Kyrgyz Republic was approved by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.