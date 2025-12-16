18:32
Prospective pilgrims given time until December 19 to pay for Hajj

Citizens included in the electronic database for the 2026 Hajj and granted the opportunity to perform the pilgrimage in order of the waiting list must pay the remaining amount by December 19, 2025, inclusive. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

It is noted that each candidate registered in the regions is required to pay $2,650 by the end of the business day at Eldik Bank (RSK) during the period from December 15 to December 19, 2025.

In addition, pilgrims must submit the original payment receipt to the designated operators at their place of registration in the respective regions within the specified dates.

It is noted that compliance with the established deadlines is a mandatory condition for continued participation in the 2026 Hajj.
