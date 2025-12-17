Hajj 2026: Pilgrims required to be vaccinated against meningitis and influenza

Candidates who have been approved to participate in the Hajj in 2026 and have fully paid for the trip have been reminded of the requirement to undergo mandatory vaccination. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

According to it, vaccination of pilgrims will be carried out across Kyrgyzstan from December 20 to December 31 of this year using the quadrivalent meningococcal vaccine ACYW 135, as well as the seasonal influenza vaccine Grippol.

It is noted that vaccination is a mandatory requirement for obtaining a Hajj visa. Pilgrims are warned that visas will not be issued if they fail to complete the vaccinations within the prescribed timeframe.

The authorities urge Hajj candidates to get immunized in a timely manner during the specified period and to strictly comply with the established requirements.