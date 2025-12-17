11:51
USD 87.45
EUR 102.79
RUB 1.10
English

Hajj 2026: Pilgrims required to be vaccinated against meningitis and influenza

Candidates who have been approved to participate in the Hajj in 2026 and have fully paid for the trip have been reminded of the requirement to undergo mandatory vaccination. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

According to it, vaccination of pilgrims will be carried out across Kyrgyzstan from December 20 to December 31 of this year using the quadrivalent meningococcal vaccine ACYW 135, as well as the seasonal influenza vaccine Grippol.

It is noted that vaccination is a mandatory requirement for obtaining a Hajj visa. Pilgrims are warned that visas will not be issued if they fail to complete the vaccinations within the prescribed timeframe.

The authorities urge Hajj candidates to get immunized in a timely manner during the specified period and to strictly comply with the established requirements.
link: https://24.kg/english/354922/
views: 87
Print
Related
Prospective pilgrims given time until December 19 to pay for Hajj
Kyrgyzstanis urged to get vaccinated against hepatitis B
Kyrgyzstan, Flyadeal sign agreement on transportation of pilgrims for Hajj 2026
Hajj 2026: SDMK terminates contract with Umrah organizer
Hajj 2026: SDMK selects supplier of vaccines for pilgrims
Polio vaccination coverage among children in Kyrgyzstan declining
Seasonal flu vaccination campaign begins in Kyrgyzstan
Hajj 2026: SDMK announces pilgrims uniform design competition
Hajj 2026: Tender announced for supply of vaccines for pilgrims
SDMK selects airline to transport pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan for Hajj
Popular
Winter fair Northern Lights opened in Koi-Tash village Winter fair Northern Lights opened in Koi-Tash village
157 complaints filed, founder arrested: Pyramid scheme exposed in Bishkek 157 complaints filed, founder arrested: Pyramid scheme exposed in Bishkek
Cameras to be installed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border Cameras to be installed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Muras Football Tournament with participation of President starts in Bishkek Muras Football Tournament with participation of President starts in Bishkek
17 December, Wednesday
11:49
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan rejects appeal of Zhyldyzkan Dzholdosheva Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan rejects appeal of Zhyldyzka...
11:33
Hajj 2026: Pilgrims required to be vaccinated against meningitis and influenza
11:25
Freedom Bank Kazakhstan plans to establish subsidiary in Kyrgyzstan
11:16
Anime based on Manas epic to be filmed in Kyrgyzstan
11:05
Number of victims of VML_KG fraud may reach up to 12,000 — Interior Ministry