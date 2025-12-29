Hajj 2026: Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia agree on new rules

A commission of Kyrgyzstan, headed by Deputy Mufti and Chairman of the Hajj 2026 headquarters, Zholdoshbek azhy Abdyldaev, visited the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a number of key issues related to the organization of the Hajj in 2026. In particular, the talks focused on problems concerning free waqf dormitories in Mecca, medical requirements for pilgrims, the overall cost of the Hajj, visa procedures, and other organizational matters.

In addition, members of the commission held negotiations with representatives of the Nusuk Masar platform. The discussions covered the procedure for uploading pilgrims’ personal data, visa issuance processes, as well as updated requirements and changes to the platform’s operation. The Kyrgyz side received the relevant information directly on site.

As part of the visit, the commission also visited the office of Adahi project, in connection with the Saudi requirement to purchase sacrificial animals exclusively through Nusuk Masar platform. The participants discussed the procedure for performing the sacrifice, payment mechanisms, and other related issues.

It was noted that in 2026, the organization of the sacrificial rite during Hajj will, for the first time, be carried out directly and placed under the control of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.