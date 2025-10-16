Hajj 2026: SDMK announces pilgrims uniform design competition

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) has announced a competition to design and produce uniforms for pilgrims traveling to Hajj next year.

According to the muftiyat, the competition will take place on October 22. Participants must submit a set of required documents and present sample designs of the uniforms for men and women, as well as clothing samples for the organizing staff and prototypes of bags (backpacks) for pilgrims.

As a reminder, the country began accepting applications from new candidates for the 2026 Hajj on September 23. Citizens planning to participate in the pilgrimage are required to register within the established deadlines.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan received 6,060 Hajj quotas from Saudi Arabia.