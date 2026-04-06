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6,060 pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan to perform Hajj this year

Preparations for the Hajj season are underway in Kyrgyzstan, with 6,060 citizens set to visit the holy sites this year. Deputy Mufti Zholdoshbek azhy Abdyldaev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj annually issues guidelines regarding rules of stay and compliance with the kingdom’s laws. Despite the situation in the Middle East, no significant changes in rules and requirements for pilgrims have been recorded so far this year.

Currently, special training sessions are being held across all regions of the country for future pilgrims. Lectures place particular emphasis on spiritual preparation: believers are informed about the significance of the journey, rules of conduct in holy places, and are trained in the proper performance of rituals.

It is noted that the cost of Hajj this year is $4,650. Kyrgyz pilgrims are expected to begin departing for Saudi Arabia starting May 11.
link: https://24.kg/english/369119/
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