First flight of Kyrgyz pilgrims for Hajj to take place on May 11, 2026

The first flights carrying pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan to Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Hajj are scheduled to begin on May 11. The Chairman of the Hajj Organizing Committee and Deputy Mufti of Kyrgyzstan, Zholdoshbek azhy Abdyldaev, announced.

According to him, Saudi Arabia, as it did this year, has allocated a quota of 6,060 places to Kyrgyzstan. However, new features are being introduced for the upcoming Hajj: stricter medical requirements for pilgrims have been imposed, and the cost of the sacrifice has been included in the overall cost estimate.

Preparations for the Hajj are currently underway, including the processing of visa documents. Access to the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj visa system, known as Masar Elektronik (Nusuk), is being provided in advance.

It was reported that pilgrims departing from Bishkek will be directed to Jeddah, while those departing from Osh — to Medina.

A list of medical contraindications prohibiting participation in the Hajj has also been announced. These include patients undergoing hemodialysis, those with severe cardiac and pulmonary diseases, progressive liver cirrhosis, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, those with severe mental and neurological disorders, infectious diseases (including active tuberculosis), pregnant women at risk, and elderly individuals with severe cognitive impairment.

Organizers are urging future pilgrims to carefully follow medical requirements and to undergo necessary check-ups in a timely manner.