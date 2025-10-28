12:05
USD 87.45
EUR 101.70
RUB 1.09
English

Hajj 2026: SDMK selects supplier of vaccines for pilgrims

The republican headquarters for the organization of the Hajj announced the results of tender to supply vaccines for pilgrims traveling to the Hajj in 2026. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

According to the muftiyat, Farvater LLC was declared the winner. It has been tasked with organizing the delivery of the necessary vaccines to Kyrgyzstan for mandatory vaccination of pilgrims.

According to the Ministry of Justice database, the director and founder of Farvater LLC is Zhantoro Turdubaev. The company’s main activity is the production of medicines, pharmaceuticals, and materials.

It was previously reported that Saudi Arabia will issue visas to pilgrims participating in the Hajj in 2026 only with a medical certificate.
link: https://24.kg/english/348786/
views: 144
Print
Related
Hajj 2026: SDMK announces pilgrims uniform design competition
Hajj 2026: Tender announced for supply of vaccines for pilgrims
SDMK selects airline to transport pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan for Hajj
Hajj 2026: SDMK to select heads of pilgrim groups from among candidates
Hajj 2026: Muftiyat extends registration deadline for some pilgrims
Hajj 2026: Pilgrims to be able to check status in electronic list
Hajj 2026: Kyrgyzstan’s quota filled within one hour
Kyrgyzstan announces competition for supply of vaccines for pilgrims
Muftiyat announces competition to produce uniforms for 2026 Hajj pilgrims
Hajj 2026: Muftiyat announces competition among airlines to transport pilgrims
Popular
President instructs to launch KGST stablecoin and start digital som testing President instructs to launch KGST stablecoin and start digital som testing
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan signs agreement on digital som implementation National Bank of Kyrgyzstan signs agreement on digital som implementation
Virtual asset transactions in Kyrgyzstan exceed 860 billion soms for six months Virtual asset transactions in Kyrgyzstan exceed 860 billion soms for six months
Kyrgyzstan ranks 19th in Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index — Sadyr Japarov Kyrgyzstan ranks 19th in Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index — Sadyr Japarov
28 October, Tuesday
11:59
Specialized screening centers proposed to be opened in all regions of Kyrgyzstan Specialized screening centers proposed to be opened in...
11:25
Russia delivers another batch of food aid to southern Kyrgyzstan
11:19
Sharip uulu Bilol wins bronze at U23 World Wrestling Championships
11:13
Kyrgyzstani Asan uulu Omurbek wins silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
11:09
Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan