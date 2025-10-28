Hajj 2026: SDMK selects supplier of vaccines for pilgrims

The republican headquarters for the organization of the Hajj announced the results of tender to supply vaccines for pilgrims traveling to the Hajj in 2026. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

According to the muftiyat, Farvater LLC was declared the winner. It has been tasked with organizing the delivery of the necessary vaccines to Kyrgyzstan for mandatory vaccination of pilgrims.

According to the Ministry of Justice database, the director and founder of Farvater LLC is Zhantoro Turdubaev. The company’s main activity is the production of medicines, pharmaceuticals, and materials.

It was previously reported that Saudi Arabia will issue visas to pilgrims participating in the Hajj in 2026 only with a medical certificate.