Kyrgyzstan, Flyadeal sign agreement on transportation of pilgrims for Hajj 2026

An international conference and exhibition on Hajj are taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, bringing together delegates from around the world. The event runs from November 6 to November 13.

The Kyrgyz delegation includes Azmat Yusupov, Chairman of the National Agency for Religious and Interethnic Affairs under the President, Mufti Abdulaziz qary Zakirov, and leading theologians.

During the conference, the Kyrgyz side signed an important agreement with the airline Flyadeal on cooperation for the 2026 Hajj season. Under the agreement, Flyadeal will be responsible for transporting Kyrgyz pilgrims to and from Saudi Arabia.

The signing ceremony took place at the Super Dome complex as part of the Hajj exhibition. Flyadeal executives noted that the agreement represents another step toward strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The event was also attended by Zamir Tursunbekov, representative of the Presidential Administration, and Zholdoshbek azhy Abdyldaev, Deputy Mufti and Head of Hajj 2026 Organizing Committee. The Saudi side was represented by officials from the Ministry of Hajj and Flyadeal management.