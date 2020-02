Pilgrimage to Mecca in 2020 will cost Kyrgyzstanis $ 3,350. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In 2018, the cost of the pilgrimage was $ 2,890, in 2019 — $ 3,000.

According to the muftiyat, Saudi Arabia raised prices for some services in Mina and Arafat this year.

«In addition, visa and medical insurance are also paid now,» SDMK said.

At least 6,110 pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan will go to Mecca this year.