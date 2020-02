Supply of drinking water on Gogol Street in Bishkek will be suspended today from 10.00 to 16.00. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

In connection with the emergency replacement of valves and repairs on city networks, the section from Bokonbaev Street to Toktogul Street, including schools No. 11, 65, will have no water.

Recall, due to repair and maintenance work on February 25, supply of drinking water will also be temporarily suspended in Zhenish housing estate.