Kyrgyzstani Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov became a champion of Asia in freestyle wrestling yesterday.

He won four bouts in a row in 61 kg weight category. The athlete defeated Nurbolat Abdualiev (Kazakhstan), Majid Almas Dastan (Iran), Rahul Balasaheb Avare (India) and Muhamad Ikromov (Tajikistan).

In 2019, Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov became the champion of Asia and the world among wrestlers under 23 years old. He was recognized the best athlete of the year in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Asian Championship took place in New Delhi (India).