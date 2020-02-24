Visa restrictions. Kyrgyzstan has six months to remedy the situation

U.S. authorities have included Kyrgyzstan in the list of countries whose citizens are subject to immigration visa restrictions. The list also includes Eritrea, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania.

The Kyrgyzstanis who planned to emigrate to the United States, and those who won the Green Card, appealed to the Foreign Ministry with a request to resolve their issue as soon as possible.

A Kyrgyzstani, working in the USA as a lawyer, Manas Muratbekov commented to 24.kg news agency on the decision of the American authorities.

— Tell us more about the restrictions on entry into the United States for Kyrgyzstanis. Whom does this concern? Are there any terms?

— We have only restrictions on migration to the USA, there is no complete ban. The restrictions are temporary and valid for 180 days only.

This applies specifically to those who intended to reunite with their children, spouse, parents or leave for the United States on the basis of the Green Card. The most vulnerable are those who planned the reunite on the basis of the Green Gard and who won it.

— Are the restrictions politically motivated?

— No, in my opinion, there are no political reasons. Kyrgyzstan did not provide sufficient control over the issue of passports, exchange of information between the law enforcement agencies. Many who engage in criminal activity have had Kyrgyz passports.

Let’s take Belarus. The authorities of this country took appropriate measures in a timely manner when they received warnings, and as a result, the country did not get into the list. Manas Muratbekov

— Could violation of the U.S. migration laws by Kyrgyzstanis staying in this country have affected the imposing of restrictions?

— Violation of the immigration laws is an illegal crossing of the American border. Everyone is held accountable for this.

I would like to explain which categories of citizens will not get permits and support in the USA:

— Those who illegally crossed the U.S. border;

— Those who came with a visa to a bride or fiancé, but subsequently registered a marriage not with those who filed the initial petition;

— Sailors with C1D visa.

There are violations, but minor ones, on the part of our compatriots. For example, as a result of 2018, Kyrgyzstanis took the third place among the citizens of countries of Central Asia arrested for various reasons. During the year, 101 citizens of Uzbekistan were arrested, 75 — of Kazakhstan, 29 — of Kyrgyzstan, 22 — of Tajikistan.

We take the fourth place in deportation issue. In 2018, at least 37 citizens of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were deported for crimes in the United States, 11 — from Turkmenistan, 10 — from Kyrgyzstan, 7 — from Tajikistan.

— In general, how would you assess the behavior of Kyrgyzstanis in the United States?

— There is such a factor as legal nihilism, that is, non-compliance and disregard for U.S. laws. Citizens of all countries of the former Soviet Union have this. But it is impossible to unequivocally answer the question.

— Are there specific assessment criteria for imposing restrictions on issue of visas?

— It is very good that the U.S. government says it is ready to cooperate in this direction. Six months later, the U.S. government will once again consider the issue. Then it will be clear whether Kyrgyzstan will remain on the list or not.

I would like to see no restrictions, of course. According to statistics, Kyrgyzstanis take the first place in the refusal of American visas. Manas Muratbekov

According to the data of 2018, at least 32,853 citizens of Kazakhstan have entered the USA, Uzbekistan — 12,628, Kyrgyzstan — 4,955, Tajikistan — 2,196, Turkmenistan — 1,575.

— So, even if the restrictions are lifted in six months, will its echoes affect the U.S. visa policy towards Kyrgyzstanis?

— Let’s not make forecasts, because the laws are changed very quickly in the USA. Immigration reform is in full swing.

For example, they talk about tightening migration laws, but much more people have been deported during the Obama’s administration than under the current one. In 2013, at least 432,281 people have been deported from the USA, and in 2018 — 337,287 people.

— Will the Kyrgyzstanis be able to take part in the Green Card lottery this year?

— Yes. If the issues are removed through diplomatic channels as quickly as with Belarus, then the Kyrgyzstanis will continue to obtain immigration visas. Nobody canceled the Green Card for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. Issue of visas to those who won it was temporarily suspended.

But there is a Waiver visa program. It allows you to get a visa, despite the restrictions.

According to statistics, the Uzbekistanis get the Green Card most often from among the countries of Central Asia (4,612), then the Kazakhstanis — 1,378. Our citizens have obtained 908 such visas.

— What advice would you give to Kyrgyzstanis who are planning to leave for the USA?

— The main advice and even a request — be informed and do not break the laws in the USA. I would like to give an example. If someone comes to your house and behaves in violation of traditions, customs and your peace, you will naturally ask him to leave. It is a similar situation here.