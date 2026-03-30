Kyrgyzstan and U.S. geological services hold first talks in 13 years

The Geological Service of Kyrgyzstan under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision held a meeting with the United States Geological Survey, marking the first talks between the parties in the past 13 years, the ministry’s press service reported.

The sides discussed the development of bilateral cooperation in geology, including the exchange of expertise, the introduction of modern technologies, and the expansion of scientific and technical collaboration.

Particular attention was paid to the study of the mineral resource base, improving the efficiency of geological exploration, and strengthening partnerships between relevant institutions of the two countries.

During the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their interest in further cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in the geological sector.