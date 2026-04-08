U.S. proposes new forms of cooperation in healthcare with Kyrgyzstan

Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Damir Osmonov met with Lesslie Viguerie, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the ministry’s press center, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of Kyrgyzstan — U.S. cooperation in healthcare and exchanged views on priority areas of collaboration.

The significant contribution of the American side to the development of Kyrgyzstan’s healthcare system was noted, including strengthening capacity to respond to infectious disease outbreaks, advancing public health programs, and improving the healthcare system’s resilience.

During the meeting, the U.S. side presented approaches to further developing cooperation, including a transition to new formats of cooperation. Particular attention was paid to ensuring the continuity of ongoing projects and developing coordinated approaches for their future implementation.

The parties also discussed opportunities to expand cooperation with international and private companies in medical technologies, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure solutions.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in continuing constructive dialogue and enhancing cooperation aimed at strengthening the healthcare system of Kyrgyzstan.