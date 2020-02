Arsalan Budazhapov, a legionary from Buryatia, brought Kyrgyzstan the first gold medal at the 2020 Asian Championships.

He participated in the Freestyle Wrestling Tournament in the weight category of 79 kilograms. At the start, he defeated Galymzhan Userbaev (Kazakhstan), then Ali Bakhtiyar Savadkuhi (Iran). In the final, Arsalan Budazhapov defeated Balyan Gurava (India).

The championship took place on February 18-23 in New Delhi (India). Earlier, the team of Kyrgyzstan won five medals at the Greco-Roman wrestling tournament and two — at the women’s wresting tournament.