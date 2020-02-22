17:31
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek

For the first time in five years, Russian military aviation will participate in the Victory Parade in Bishkek. Website of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation says.

Deputy Commander of the Central Military District, Lieutenant General Yevgeny Poplavsky reported about participation of the crews of aircraft and helicopters of the Kant airbase.

According to him, Mi-8AMTSh Terminator helicopters and Su-25 attack aircraft will be involved in the parade.

Russian troops of Kant airbase last time participated in the military parade in Kyrgyzstan in 2015.

«Then a color group with the state flag of Russia and the combat banner of the unit, as well as a parade crew of 64 Russian military marched in the center of Bishkek. The airborne part of the parade was provided by four Su-25SM attack aircraft and a Mi-8 helicopter,» the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced beginning of rearmament of the Russian military base Kant in Kyrgyzstan. The latest modernized Su-25CM3 attack aircraft, which have received an unofficial name Supergrach, will be delivered to the airbase.

In addition, a bilateral protocol has been approved that will allow to include drones into the military base.
link: https://24.kg/english/144465/
views: 78
Print
Related
Volunteers from Kyrgyzstan to be able to attend Victory Parade in Moscow
Kyrgyz military to participate in Victory Parade in Moscow
President: Memory of immense feat of our fathers will be preserved forever
Meeting-requiem dedicated to Victory in Great Patriotic War starts in Bishkek
Sooronbai Jeenbekov heads Immortal Regiment march in Bishkek
24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Victory Day!
Vladimir Putin congratulated CIS leaders on Victory Day
Immortal Regiment - eternal memory of those who gave their lives for us
Victory Day. Events planned in Bishkek announced
Routes of some trolleybuses to be changed on May 9
Popular
Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus
Russia imposes complete entry ban for Chinese citizens due to coronavirus Russia imposes complete entry ban for Chinese citizens due to coronavirus
Six Kyrgyzstanis arrested in Moscow for creation of extremist organization Six Kyrgyzstanis arrested in Moscow for creation of extremist organization
Counterfeit $ 30,000 confiscated from members of religious organization Counterfeit $ 30,000 confiscated from members of religious organization
22 February, Saturday
16:22
Ata Meken party to participate in local elections Ata Meken party to participate in local elections
16:17
Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek
15:58
Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus
15:42
Patrol police car gets into traffic accident in Bishkek
12:01
Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu awarded Dostuk Order