Patrol police car gets into traffic accident in Bishkek

Car of the Patrol Police Service got into a traffic accident in Bishkek. Video from the scene was posted on Koroche Telegram channel.

The traffic accident occurred at the intersection of Gorky and Abdyrakhmanov Streets.

Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency that there was an offender in the inspectors’ car. He was brought from examination.

«The patrol car was moving along Gorky Street. The car was moving with flashing beacons. At the intersection with Abdyrakhmanov Street, it crashed with Volkswagen. No one was injured in the traffic accident,» the police said.