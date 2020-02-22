Aisuluu Tynybekova wins bronze medal at Asian Wrestling Championship

Aisuluu Tynybekova won a bronze medal at the Asian Women's Wrestling Championship in New Delhi (India).

She competed in 62 kg weight category and lost the debut fight to a Japanese Yukako Kawai. The United World Wrestling called their intense confrontation a possible prelude to the upcoming Olympic Games. Due to the fact that Yukako reached the final, Aisuluu was able to compete for the bronze. She won it, defeating Sonam Sonam.

Aisuluu Tynybekova is a three-time champion of Asia (2016, 2017, 2019), a champion of the Asian Games 2018, a world champion 2019. The current tournament was part of the preparation for the Olympics for her.