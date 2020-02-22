09:55
U.S. to donate coronavirus prevention aid to Kyrgyzstan

The United States will provide humanitarian assistance to Kyrgyzstan as part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlan Abdrakhmanov told today at a press conference.

According to him, the receipt of technical assistance from the U.S. government is being discussed.

«The personal protective equipment handed over by the American side includes surgical masks and gloves, special masks No. 95, protective gowns and disinfectants,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/144427/
views: 49
