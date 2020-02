The next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on delimitation and demarcation of the border is held in Batken. The information was confirmed to 24.kg news agency by the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region.

Kyrgyzstan is represented at the talks by the Deputy Prime Minister Akram Madumarov, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the Republic of Tajikistan Zhanysh Rustenbekov, the head of Batken Alisher Abdrakhmanov and the Government Special Representative for Borders Nazirbek Borubaev.

The Tajik delegation is headed by the Deputy Prime Minister Azim Ibrohim.

In January, the Intergovernmental Commission decided to exchange plots in the border zone.