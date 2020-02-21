Leading travel bloggers promote winter tourism in Kyrgyzstan

A group of six leading English- and Russian-speaking travel bloggers arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in a familiarization tour. Press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the country reported.

The visit of the foreigners was organized by the Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture in partnership with a project funded by the Swiss government.

The bloggers and users of social media are offered a tour that will include active types of winter tourism, such as skiing and snowboarding freeriding, paragliding, visits to ski resorts, natural attractions and cultural events, representing Kyrgyzstan as an attractive country for winter travel.

«The 10-day tour began with the participation of bloggers in ZIL-based alpine skiing festival, after which travelers will visit Chunkurchak gorge and the ethno-resort Supara, experience undeveloped routes in Ak-Suu and Zhyrgalan, get acquainted with the history and culture of the Kyrgyz people, visiting many cultural and historical attractions along the way,» the statement says.

The Ministry of Culture hopes that at the end of the tour, travel bloggers will prepare fascinating online content with photo and video materials about their impressions in Kyrgyzstan for their audience. This will inspire their subscribers and lovers of winter types of tourism and travel to visit the country.

Bloggers from Australia, America, Canada, Russia and Kazakhstan are taking part in promoting Kyrgyzstan as an attractive for winter tourism country.

Bloggers’ publications can be followed using the hashtags #DiscoverKyrgyzstan or on social media at DiscoverKyrgyzstan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

They will stay in Kyrgyzstan until February 24, 2020.