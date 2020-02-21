Farmers get 5.1 billion soms in soft loans in 2019

Commercial banks of Kyrgyzstan have provided 9,976 soft loans for 5,163.7 billion soms in 2019. The Ministry of Finance provided such data.

They have been provided mostly:

For crop production — 2,876 loans for 1,165 billion soms;

For livestock breeding — 6,761 loans for 2,625.4 billion soms;

For processing and services in agriculture — 339 loans for 1,373.2 billion soms.

The loans were provided at a reduced interest rate (at 6, 8 and 10 percent per annum) to business entities and individuals under the project «Financing of Agriculture — 7.»