Teenager knocks down and kills man in traffic accident in Osh

A 15-year-old teenager hit two people by his father’s car in Osh city. One of them died at the scene, the second was taken to the hospital. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the southern capital reported.

The traffic accident happened in Teeke village, on the 9th kilometer of Osh-Aravan road. «The driver, 15, hit the residents of the village E.S., 43, and R.G., 45, by a Hyundai Porter car. The injured E.S. died at the scene from injuries incompatible with life. The second man was taken to the hospital,» the police said.

The fact was registered; investigative measures are conducted.
