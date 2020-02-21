Submachine gun, pistol and knives confiscated from extremist in Kyrgyzstan

Field investigators of the Service for Countering Extremism and Illegal Migration of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region and the Department of Internal Affairs of Alamedin district detained a man on suspicion of manufacturing and distribution of extremist materials. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

Police officers searched a house in Prigorodnoye village, during which books, leaflets, notebooks, a laptop and brochures with notes about ideas of the banned organization were found and seized from a 45-year old previously convicted man, as well as a flag with Hizb ut-Tahrir inscription.

In the course of further activities, police seized a Junker submachine gun, a RS-3 revolver pistol and nine knives.

Relevant expertise has been commissioned.

The 45-year-old man was placed in the temporary detention center of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek. Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing.