President about need for digitalization: We are significantly lagging behind

Kyrgyzstan plans to sign an agreement on expanded cooperation with the European Union. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov stated today, speaking in the Parliament.

According to him, the work on a partnership agreement with the United States is actively progressing; cooperation with Japan will be strengthened, and cooperation with Asian and Arab countries will continue to develop.

«We have adopted a new foreign policy concept aimed at respecting state interests. For the first time in 12 years, I met with our ambassadors abroad and gave them specific instructions to improve the work on protection of the rights of our citizens, providing them with help and support,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The head of state also noted that in order to more effectively promote Kyrgyzstan in the international arena, it is necessary to accelerate the digitalization process, as it is what the entire civilized world is striving for.

«We are significantly lagging behind in this process, but, nevertheless, it will be introduced in all sectors. Only in this way — by eliminating the human factor — we can reduce the level of corruption,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He also mentioned successful operation of Tunduk system and Safe City project. Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed: thanks to the latter, the number of traffic accidents reduced by 50 percent.
