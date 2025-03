Citizens under 50 years old, who can use Tunduk application, will no longer be issued paper certificates. Justice Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ayaz Baetov announced at a briefing on de-bureaucratization.

«Perhaps, it will be a shock for citizens, but how else do we switch to digitalization?» he asked.

The official noted that as part of de-bureaucratization and digitalization, requesting of various certificates by one state body from another will be abolished.