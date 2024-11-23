15:38
English

Akylbek Japarov: Digital government is no longer a dream, but reality

«It is obvious that countries capable of implementing artificial intelligence taking into account national characteristics are becoming leaders of the future. And Kyrgyzstan can be such a leader,» Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, said at a lecture organized for members of the Cabinet of Ministers and employees of the Presidential Administration on the development of artificial intelligence. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Akylbek Japarov noted that artificial intelligence is not just a tool, but a new language in which humanity writes the future.

«Digitalization efforts are already yielding tangible results in Kyrgyzstan. The infrastructure of digital government, development of electronic services, projects on use of a supercomputer and creation of a Kyrgyz-language chatbot are all examples of how technologies are becoming part of national identity,» he said.

Digital government is no longer a dream, but a reality. The Cabinet of Ministers uses electronic document management, which has saved tons of paper and time. Many issues are being resolved promptly.

Akylbek Japarov

Akylbek Japarov noted that today artificial intelligence contributes to the creation of new unique jobs, improving the quality of life and even preserving cultural heritage. He cited AkylAI project as an example, which demonstrates that artificial intelligence can be not only functional, but also a symbol of the revival of language and traditions.

«However, artificial intelligence is not only opportunities, but also responsibility. Today, we pay special attention to protecting citizens’ data, transparency of algorithms and minimizing risks. These principles underlie the national strategy, which is aimed at ensuring that technologies work for the benefit of every Kyrgyzstani. As the McKinsey report shows, by 2030, artificial intelligence can add up to $20 trillion to global GDP. Our participation in this race means not only striving for economic growth, but also the creation of a new model based on cooperation and innovation,» he said, adding that this academic year the quota of budget-funded places in IT specialties has been increased from 500 to 4,000.

The Cabinet of Ministers noted that the lecture was given by representatives of the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology and the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence.
