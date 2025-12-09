Kyrgyzstan implements full digitalization of agricultural sector

Kyrgyzstan is actively implementing the national project «30+20+10», aimed at the full digitalization of the agricultural sector. On the initiative of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, the previous «3+2» format was expanded to include a processing component.

As part of the project, a unified farmers’ registry is being created, containing passport data, information about land plots, machinery, and equipment. To date, over 400,000 farmers are registered in the system.

All key agricultural procedures — including phytosanitary control, plant quarantine, certification, import, and export — have been digitized. Farmers can now submit applications and receive necessary documents online, significantly saving time and reducing costs.

The project’s effectiveness is already visible on the ground. For example, Kubatbek Amanturov, a resident of Zhon-Bulak village in Naryn region who raises horses, cattle, and small ruminants, noted that digital tools help him keep more accurate records and organize sales efficiently. His bulls were recently sold for 90,000–95,000 soms each, with strong and stable demand from local residents.