15:17
USD 87.45
EUR 101.98
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan implements full digitalization of agricultural sector

Kyrgyzstan is actively implementing the national project «30+20+10», aimed at the full digitalization of the agricultural sector. On the initiative of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, the previous «3+2» format was expanded to include a processing component.

As part of the project, a unified farmers’ registry is being created, containing passport data, information about land plots, machinery, and equipment. To date, over 400,000 farmers are registered in the system.

All key agricultural procedures — including phytosanitary control, plant quarantine, certification, import, and export — have been digitized. Farmers can now submit applications and receive necessary documents online, significantly saving time and reducing costs.

The project’s effectiveness is already visible on the ground. For example, Kubatbek Amanturov, a resident of Zhon-Bulak village in Naryn region who raises horses, cattle, and small ruminants, noted that digital tools help him keep more accurate records and organize sales efficiently. His bulls were recently sold for 90,000–95,000 soms each, with strong and stable demand from local residents.
link: https://24.kg/english/353939/
views: 154
Print
Related
Agriculture Ministry launches Young Veterinarian: Housing and Career program
Agriculture Ministry creates electronic registry of pesticides and agrochemicals
Meat prices are being artificially inflated by resellers - Agriculture Ministry
Agriculture Ministry urges trout exporters to complete required procedures
Kyrgyzstan to keep zero VAT rate on certain agricultural goods until 2027
Courts switch to digital format: Law on online hearings adopted in Kyrgyzstan
Agriculture Ministry promises uninterrupted direct meat supplies from farmers
Kyrgyzstan records increase in agricultural production
Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan: Food market situation remains stable
Electronic queue system introduced at sugar beet collection points
Popular
Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways
Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai
Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year
9 December, Tuesday
14:45
Chemical waste management project begins in Tash-Kumyr Chemical waste management project begins in Tash-Kumyr
14:27
Health Ministry suspends activities of 263 private clinics due to violations
14:16
Hong Kong and swine flu: Which viruses are circulating in Kyrgyzstan
14:10
Suspect in number of frauds detained in Chui region
14:01
Kyrgyzstan implements full digitalization of agricultural sector