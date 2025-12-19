12:34
Digitalization: How Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan simplifies procedures for business

The United Arab Emirates has an effective program known as government accelerators, which identify problems faced by people and help resolve them. In the past, Kyrgyz entrepreneurs spent days, months, and sometimes even years collecting the required documents. Now, identified issues are forwarded to the relevant government agencies, which are given specific tasks and deadlines of up to 100 days to resolve them. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev said in an interview with state television channels.

As an example, he cited the situation involving long-haul truck drivers transporting goods from China.

«A large volume of goods comes from China. Previously, drivers had to collect certificates and visit multiple government agencies, and the process could take up to a week. We set a 100-day deadline to introduce digitalization and move the entire process into an electronic format. Now the driver does not go anywhere — documents are submitted in one place, everything is processed automatically, and all issues are resolved within a few hours,» the Cabinet Chairman noted.

According to him, in modern conditions it is necessary to create the most convenient possible environment for goods to transit through the country.

Another example concerns the construction sector. «Previously, obtaining a construction permit could take years. We analyzed the process and introduced changes. Large construction projects are now approved within 60 days, medium-sized projects within 30 days, and small projects, such as building a house, within 20 days,» Adylbek Kasymaliev added.

He also pointed out that earlier entrepreneurs had to collect various certificates, such as medical or employment documents, or submit applications, for example when changing a bank account, and then wait again for processing. Now all of this can be done through the unified taxpayer’s online account, with issues resolved within one — two hours.
link: https://24.kg/english/355197/
views: 154
