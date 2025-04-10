Kyrgyzstan works on mutual recognition of digital documents within EAEU

Kyrgyzstan is working toward the mutual recognition of digital documents among the EAEU countries. Azamat Zhamangulov, Minister of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies of Kyrgyzstan, said.

According to him, work on this initiative is ongoing as part of integration efforts with partner countries, primarily with Kazakhstan.

«The plan is to ensure mutual recognition of digital documents. All documents available in Tunduk system will be accepted as valid on the territory of Kazakhstan. Likewise, Kazakhstan’s digital documents will be recognized in Kyrgyzstan,» he added.

In his view, this will be an important step towards the digital integration of EAEU member states and will simplify access to public services outside the home country.