Digitalization speeds up work of courts in Kyrgyzstan — Ayaz Baetov

Digital technologies are being actively introduced into the judicial system in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Justice Ayaz Baetov stated at a press breakfast.

According to him, large-scale reforms are already being implemented in the Supreme Court and the judicial system as a whole. One of the innovations was the introduction of online notifications of court hearings. «More than 50 percent of hearings were postponed due to improper notification of the parties. Summonses used to be sent by mail; now a secretary can notify an attorney by email or WhatsApp. As a result, the number of postponements has decreased, and proceedings no longer drag on,» the minister noted.

He added that the reforms also include mandatory video recording of hearings, the enactment of a law on collateral, and the possibility of online fee payments. All these measures, Ayaz Baetov stressed, give new impetus to the digitalization of the country’s judicial system.