Kazakhstan - leader in attraction of investments in CIS

Kazakhstan is a leader in attraction of investment from development banks among CIS countries. Ukraine takes the second and Russia — the third places. Analytical service Ranking.kz reports.

It is noted that Kazakhstan is the most attractive investment magnet among the CIS countries for international development banks: Kazakhstan accounted for 45.6 percent of investments of international development banks in the region for three quarters of 2019.

In January — September 2019, nine international financial institutions approved new financing of 100 projects in the CIS countries for a total amount of $ 3.8 billion, which is 81.2 percent more than in the same period of 2018. Most of the money were invested by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Eurasian Development Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

As a result of three quarters of 2019, international development banks approved financing of 30 projects in Kazakhstan for a total of $ 1.7 billion that more than 2.7 times exceeds the last year’s indicator.
