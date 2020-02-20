10:47
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises to increase salary of doctors

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan is working on a mechanism for raising salaries for specialist and hospital doctors. The Deputy Minister Madamin Karataev told 24.kg news agency.

He recalled that family doctors have been receiving surcharges based on the performance of a number of indicators since October 2018.

«Now we are initiating a salary increase for other categories of doctors. First of all, it is necessary to raise the basic rate. As of today, the guaranteed salary is 5,000 soms. Young specialists have neither categories nor surcharges; they have just started work and are more in need. But there should be results of labor; a specialist should not just come, sit and leave,» Madamin Karataev said.

«We live in market conditions; payment should be based on results everywhere. When concluding a contract with managers, they should also set some plans and criteria. If the indicators have improved, he or she will continue to work, if failed, they must give the place to the one who can,» he explained.

The official did not voice exact date when the salary of doctors would be increased. «This does not depend on the Ministry of Health alone. The Minister of Finance said in Parliament that her ministry was ready to allocate approximately 700 million soms. We must introduce an increase mechanism. A working group has been created,» he told.
