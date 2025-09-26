Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan introduces pay supplements for transport sector workers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended a number of resolutions related to the transport sector.

In particular, the resolution on remuneration of employees not classified as civil servants has been revised. Under the changes, staff of the Department of Land and Water Transport at the Ministry of Transport and Communications, working at transport control posts, will receive monthly supplements of 20,000 soms «for special working conditions.»

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to allocate funds in the 2025 national budget and in the planned period of 2026–2027 to cover the related expenses.

The resolution will come into force in 10 days.