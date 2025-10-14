Cabinet of Ministers increases salaries for transport control officers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved amendments to the resolution regulating the remuneration of employees of state institutions not classified as civil servants.

According to the document, employees of the Department of Land and Water Transport under the Ministry of Transport and Communications will receive a monthly bonus of 20,000 soms for working under special conditions at transport control points, effective July 1, 2025.

The ministry explained that this decision is aimed at increasing the motivation and social protection of employees ensuring safety and transportation control on the country’s roads and waterways.

The resolution will take effect in seven days.