Healthcare workers’ salaries to be increased by 50 percent starting April 2026

Salaries of healthcare workers in Kyrgyzstan will be increased by 50 percent starting April 2026, Minister of Health Erkin Checheybaev said in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to him, the pay raise will apply to doctors as well as all other healthcare personnel.

The minister added that although this will put significant pressure on the state budget, increased government revenues have made the decision possible.

Currently, the average salary of medical workers is about 23,000 soms. After the raise, it will reach 35,000–36,000 soms. For experienced doctors working in the regions, salaries will increase to as much as 100,000 soms, Erkin Checheybaev promised.
