Japan ready to employ Kyrgyzstanis in tourism sector

The State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan has signed an employment agreement with a consulting company Relationship CO., Ltd (Japan). Deputy Director of the Information and Consulting Center of the State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Alybaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the government of Japan announced 300,000 quotas for foreign labor.

«Japan lacks workers. We have signed an agreement with the consulting company that is engaged in attracting employees from abroad. They will employ our compatriots in the tourism sector. There are still questions about obtaining a visa, but we will solve these and other issues soon,» Almaz Alybaev said.

He noted that only one private company previously sent Kyrgyzstanis to work in Japan.