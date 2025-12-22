Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation

Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov participated in a working visit of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov to Japan on December 18–20 as part of his participation in the First Central Asia + Japan Dialogue Summit and the Central Asia + Japan Business Forum.

During the visit, Minister Bakyt Sydykov and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi signed an agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and Japan on the elimination of double taxation with respect to income taxes and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance.

This agreement aims to regulate tax relations between partner countries by assigning each state the right to tax certain types of income and provides for certain guarantees to eliminate double taxation. Furthermore, the agreement creates conditions for increasing mutual trade and facilitates the attraction of foreign direct investment into the republic’s economy. At Central Asia + Japan Business Forum, Minister Bakyt Sydykov and Chairman and CEO of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Ishiguro Norihiko exchanged an action plan for developing the potential of the Kyrgyz Export Center for Export Development and Promotion under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, in cooperation with JETRO.

This document was signed to implement the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Kyrgyz Export Center and the Japan External Trade Organization, signed on August 10, 2024, in Astana.

Furthermore, during the visit, the parties agreed to establish an intergovernmental commission between Kyrgyzstan and Japan on trade, economy, culture, and human resource exchange.