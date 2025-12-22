Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation

Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov participated in a working visit of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov to Japan on December 18–20 as part of his participation in the First Central Asia + Japan Dialogue Summit and the Central Asia + Japan Business Forum.
During the visit, Minister Bakyt Sydykov and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi signed an agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and Japan on the elimination of double taxation with respect to income taxes and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance.
This document was signed to implement the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Kyrgyz Export Center and the Japan External Trade Organization, signed on August 10, 2024, in Astana.
Furthermore, during the visit, the parties agreed to establish an intergovernmental commission between Kyrgyzstan and Japan on trade, economy, culture, and human resource exchange.