17:32
USD 87.45
EUR 102.43
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation

Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov participated in a working visit of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov to Japan on December 18–20 as part of his participation in the First Central Asia + Japan Dialogue Summit and the Central Asia + Japan Business Forum.

During the visit, Minister Bakyt Sydykov and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi signed an agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and Japan on the elimination of double taxation with respect to income taxes and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance.

This agreement aims to regulate tax relations between partner countries by assigning each state the right to tax certain types of income and provides for certain guarantees to eliminate double taxation. Furthermore, the agreement creates conditions for increasing mutual trade and facilitates the attraction of foreign direct investment into the republic’s economy. At Central Asia + Japan Business Forum, Minister Bakyt Sydykov and Chairman and CEO of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Ishiguro Norihiko exchanged an action plan for developing the potential of the Kyrgyz Export Center for Export Development and Promotion under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, in cooperation with JETRO.

This document was signed to implement the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Kyrgyz Export Center and the Japan External Trade Organization, signed on August 10, 2024, in Astana.

Furthermore, during the visit, the parties agreed to establish an intergovernmental commission between Kyrgyzstan and Japan on trade, economy, culture, and human resource exchange.
link: https://24.kg/english/355507/
views: 153
Print
Related
Official visit of President of Kyrgyzstan to Japan concludes
President of Kyrgyzstan holds talks with Prime Minister of Japan
Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan
Tokyo Summit: Sadyr Japarov invites investors to participate in key projects
Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan, Japan sign Cooperation Program for 2026-2027
Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology
Sadyr Japarov meets with Emperor Naruhito of Japan
Sadyr Japarov arrives in Japan on working visit
Sadyr Japarov receives credentials from new Japanese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
Japan plans to hold first summit with Central Asia on December 19-20
Popular
Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology
Kyrgyzstan and Hungary sum up results of strategic partnership for 2025 Kyrgyzstan and Hungary sum up results of strategic partnership for 2025
Turkish Airlines ready to increase number of flights to Manas Airport Turkish Airlines ready to increase number of flights to Manas Airport
Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan
22 December, Monday
17:19
Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030 Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by...
16:59
Fake police officers extort $100,000 from man
16:44
EDB to allocate $15 million for road expansion and bridge construction in Osh
16:38
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on December 25
16:31
18 Pakistanis convicted in Kyrgyzstan, no Kyrgyzstanis in Pakistani prisons